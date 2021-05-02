PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 1,192.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,096 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $21,501,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 228,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 26,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000.

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average of $49.88.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.