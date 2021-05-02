Pfizer (PFE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Pfizer has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 3.10-3.20 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.10-3.20 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pfizer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pfizer stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

