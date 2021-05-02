PFG Advisors Purchases 3,142 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 215.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $713,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 377.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,815,000 after purchasing an additional 42,105 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.40.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 11,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,033,403.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,823,796.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 52,729 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $19,316,741.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,125,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,450,849.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,746 shares of company stock valued at $89,124,457. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $361.38 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.96 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.80.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 94.86%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

