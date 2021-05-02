PFG Advisors Purchases 1,847 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $288.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.71 and its 200 day moving average is $276.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.87 and a one year high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

