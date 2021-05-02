PFG Advisors Invests $1.13 Million in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $63.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

