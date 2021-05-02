PFG Advisors Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 626.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,225 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,991 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $114.49 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 148.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

