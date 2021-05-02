Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,147.56 ($41.12).

PSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Persimmon alerts:

In other Persimmon news, insider Joanna Place acquired 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,933 ($38.32) per share, with a total value of £99,956.64 ($130,593.99).

Shares of PSN stock remained flat at $GBX 3,132 ($40.92) during trading hours on Tuesday. 717,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,545. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,070.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,796.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.99 billion and a PE ratio of 15.69. Persimmon has a twelve month low of GBX 1,990.50 ($26.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,248 ($42.44). The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $70.00. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.