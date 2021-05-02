Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $685-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $688.54 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.150 EPS.

PRFT opened at $65.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $66.35.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, analysts predict that Perficient will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

