Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Earns Buy Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a $78.00 price target on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, up from their prior price target of $72.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of PRFT opened at $65.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $66.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Perficient will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Perficient by 34,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

