Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Up 27.3% This Week

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 24.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $2.04 million and $490,737.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for approximately $145.46 or 0.00255185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00070106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00072017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00852053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00097259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00048047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,887.72 or 0.08574915 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

PPBLZ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

