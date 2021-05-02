Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 1.6% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.19. 6,614,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,866,043. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.28. The company has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.85 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.