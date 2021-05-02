Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Eaton comprises approximately 2.3% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.93. 1,489,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $145.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.60.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

