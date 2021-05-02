Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 8.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

IBM stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,872,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,509,053. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $148.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.92. The company has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.