PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.