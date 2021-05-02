PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%.
Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.
About PBF Energy
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
