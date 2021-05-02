PayPoint (LON:PAY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $596.77

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 596.77 ($7.80) and traded as high as GBX 613 ($8.01). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 600 ($7.84), with a volume of 114,781 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on PayPoint from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78. The firm has a market cap of £411.94 million and a PE ratio of 9.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 603.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 596.77.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

