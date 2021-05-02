PayPie (PPP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,472.00

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded 59.1% higher against the dollar. One PayPie coin can currently be bought for about $0.0536 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPie has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and $3,472.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00070319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00072414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $486.42 or 0.00857174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00097305 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00048149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,886.73 or 0.08611426 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie (PPP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

