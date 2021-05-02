Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating and a $200.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $193.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.96. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $103.05 and a 1 year high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

