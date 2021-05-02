Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Purchased by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Parsons comprises 0.5% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $14,267,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Parsons by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,601,000 after acquiring an additional 209,169 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Parsons by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,637,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,617,000 after acquiring an additional 157,001 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Parsons by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,194,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,136,000 after acquiring an additional 154,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Parsons by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 417,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after acquiring an additional 154,197 shares in the last quarter.

Get Parsons alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.72.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $964.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.