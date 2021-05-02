Parkland (PKI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Parkland (TSE:PKI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.05 billion.

TSE PKI opened at C$39.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$30.12 and a twelve month high of C$45.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,131,455.30.

PKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Parkland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.73.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

