Parke Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.
Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 45.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
PKBK stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20. Parke Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $250.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.99.
About Parke Bancorp
Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
