Parke Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 45.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

PKBK stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20. Parke Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $250.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Edward Infantolino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,061 shares in the company, valued at $631,882.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $42,067.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,236.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,685 shares of company stock worth $616,882 over the last 90 days. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

