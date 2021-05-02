Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 140.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESML. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,099,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,542,000 after purchasing an additional 178,397 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,323 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.