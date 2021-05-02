Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 201.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,187,000 after buying an additional 171,010 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,587,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,849,000 after purchasing an additional 55,264 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,330,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,309,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 926,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,944,000 after buying an additional 44,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $90.03 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.18.

