Parallel Advisors LLC Has $420,000 Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medallia were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Medallia by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Medallia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Medallia by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Medallia by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Medallia by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Medallia stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $14,224,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,663,385 shares in the company, valued at $67,599,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $3,534,460.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,902,019.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 779,958 shares of company stock valued at $28,352,054.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLA. Bank of America began coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

