Parallel Advisors LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $1,231,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,141.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Hornik sold 20,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $3,810,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,691.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,057 shares of company stock valued at $26,482,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $154.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.91. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.37. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

