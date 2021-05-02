Parallel Advisors LLC Has $302,000 Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 296.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17.

