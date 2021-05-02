Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $229,587,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,514,000 after acquiring an additional 351,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240,047 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,002,000 after acquiring an additional 220,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 361,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,900,000 after purchasing an additional 172,855 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMD opened at $187.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.16 and a 12-month high of $224.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $200,503.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,701.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,023,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,181. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

