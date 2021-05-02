Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.22 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.91.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 69.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.08.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.