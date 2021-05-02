Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the March 31st total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of Par Pacific stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $15.19. 245,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,499. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $820.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.51.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. Equities analysts expect that Par Pacific will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 259,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

