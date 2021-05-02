PancakeSwap (CAKE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $667.41 Million

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $40.68 or 0.00071525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 35.8% against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $6.53 billion and approximately $667.41 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00069338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.82 or 0.00866543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00096463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00047402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,906.61 or 0.08627441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

CAKE is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 160,447,894 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

