Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) traded up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.84 and last traded at $14.84. 3,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 441,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth about $593,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth about $14,405,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter. 19.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

