Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) PT Raised to $100.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of OXM opened at $91.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $95.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Oxford Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

