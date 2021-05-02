Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price target raised by Tudor Pickering to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.63.

TSE OVV opened at C$29.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$7.20 and a 1-year high of C$36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.30.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.12 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -1.29%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

