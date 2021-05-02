Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading Up 4.9% Following Earnings Beat

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s share price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $78.55 and last traded at $78.13. Approximately 10,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,786,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.47.

The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $183,136.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,763.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $56,648.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,858 shares in the company, valued at $131,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,213 shares of company stock worth $4,778,418 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 4,697.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34,288 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 125.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 257.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 388.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

