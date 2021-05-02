Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading Up 4.9% Following Earnings Beat

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s share price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $78.55 and last traded at $78.13. Approximately 10,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,786,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.47.
The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%.
A number of equities analysts have commented on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 4,697.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34,288 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 125.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 257.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 388.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.
