Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will report earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outset Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $142,715.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,592 shares in the company, valued at $142,715.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $3,184,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,200,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,013,769 shares of company stock valued at $204,470,390 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Eagle Health Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $4,160,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

OM traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $59.92. The company had a trading volume of 441,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.65.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

