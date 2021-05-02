Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) versus Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Critical Review

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) and Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Mack-Cali Realty has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outfront Media has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mack-Cali Realty and Outfront Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mack-Cali Realty -53.81% -5.80% -1.77% Outfront Media -1.46% -1.94% -0.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mack-Cali Realty and Outfront Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mack-Cali Realty 1 2 0 0 1.67 Outfront Media 0 1 3 0 2.75

Mack-Cali Realty presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.31%. Outfront Media has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.52%. Given Outfront Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Outfront Media is more favorable than Mack-Cali Realty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Mack-Cali Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Outfront Media shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Mack-Cali Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Outfront Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mack-Cali Realty and Outfront Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mack-Cali Realty $350.93 million 4.23 $111.86 million $1.62 10.10 Outfront Media $1.78 billion 1.99 $140.10 million $2.33 10.46

Outfront Media has higher revenue and earnings than Mack-Cali Realty. Mack-Cali Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outfront Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Outfront Media beats Mack-Cali Realty on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. A fully integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for over two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

