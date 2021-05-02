Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:OSN opened at $4.71 on Friday. Ossen Innovation has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65.
Ossen Innovation Company Profile
