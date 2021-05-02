Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSN opened at $4.71 on Friday. Ossen Innovation has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65.

Ossen Innovation Company Profile

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used in precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings.

