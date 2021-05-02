Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OSK. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.00.

OSK opened at $124.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $55.33 and a 12-month high of $130.02.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,527.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,786,000 after buying an additional 1,949,562 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $69,328,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,680,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,545,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

