Oshkosh Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $124.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.38. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

