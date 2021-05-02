OSB Group (LON:OSB) Hits New 1-Year High at $499.30

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 499.30 ($6.52) and last traded at GBX 482 ($6.30), with a volume of 1705583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 482.20 ($6.30).

A number of analysts have issued reports on OSB shares. Numis Securities downgraded shares of OSB Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 417.40 ($5.45).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 11.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 457.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 411.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $11.20. This represents a yield of 3.11%. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.12%.

In other OSB Group news, insider Andy Golding sold 50,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total transaction of £232,000.04 ($303,109.54).

About OSB Group (LON:OSB)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

