Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,639,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vericel in the first quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 424,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,600,000 after purchasing an additional 30,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $2,320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,924 shares of company stock worth $5,282,094. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VCEL shares. Truist increased their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vericel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $64.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,242,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $45.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.05 million.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

