Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,853,000 after buying an additional 8,341,481 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,358,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,925 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,473 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,621,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,796 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.61 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

