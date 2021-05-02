Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EVERTEC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,085,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,239,000 after acquiring an additional 333,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,829,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in EVERTEC by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after buying an additional 351,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $2,736,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at $11,892,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,791.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,166,341. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. On average, research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVTC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

