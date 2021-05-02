Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,501,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,226,000 after acquiring an additional 89,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,509 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 242,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 34,037 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,461,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,649 shares of company stock worth $5,555,189. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $33.97.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.