Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 3,273 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,636 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBP. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FBP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

In other news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Also, Director John A. Heffern purchased 2,500 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,991.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

