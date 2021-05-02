Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 1,876 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,197 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TPR opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $48.60.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.04.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

