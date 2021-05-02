Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.92

Shares of Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.92 and traded as high as C$1.05. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 11,770 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.28 million and a P/E ratio of -14.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$36.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

