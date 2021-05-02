Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Position Increased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 185.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Orange by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Orange by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orange alerts:

ORAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $13.03.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.