Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the March 31st total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OPSSF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 192,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,894. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. Opsens has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

OPSSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Opsens from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Opsens from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

