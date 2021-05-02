Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.00.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU opened at $210.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.53. Baidu has a twelve month low of $90.94 and a twelve month high of $354.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.