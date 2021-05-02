Oppenheimer Increases Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $155.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.64.

NYSE:COF opened at $149.08 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $150.01. The company has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 101,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.9% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

